How Back To The Future 2 Altered The Course Of The Godzilla Franchise

Robert Zemeckis' blockbuster "Back to the Future Part II" was released in November 1989, and it expanded on the lore from the first. In the 1984 original, Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) went back in time to the 1950s when his parents were teenagers ... and not terribly interested in each other. To ensure he gets born, Marty has to arrange circumstances so that his mom and dad start dating. In "Part II," Marty is enlisted by Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) to travel to the far-flung future of 2015 to make sure that his kids stay out of legal trouble; this will be easy to do, as Marty's son (also Fox) happens to look just like him.

And, no, hoverboards aren't real. That was a rumor Zemeckis started himself.

The "Back to the Future" movies play fast and loose with causality but offer audiences a chance to feel like they're smart. In short, they're a hoot, providing raucous adventure and light comedy. It's no wonder the "Future" movies were as successful as they were. "Part II" was made for a budget of $40 million, but made over $332 million worldwide. Time travel, it seems, was hip in 1989.

Indeed, "Part II" was so successful, it directly influenced the Godzilla franchise. This was openly confessed by screenwriter Kazuki Omori, the director of 1989's "Godzilla vs. Biollante" and its amazing 1991 follow-up "Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah." In an interview from 2022, Omori admitted that "Biollante" was a strange animal — literally; Biollante is a mutated crocodile-like rose bush — and that the success of "Back to the Future Part II" got Godzilla creator Tomoyuki Tanaka thinking about a Godzilla story that would feature time travel.

What resulted is one of the best Godzilla films of the Heisei era.