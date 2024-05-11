25 Years Ago, Brendan Fraser's The Mummy Was A Box Office Smash (And The End Of An Era)

"'The Mummy' isn't really trying to scare you – it's trying to entertain you." This is what /Film's Chris Evangelista lovingly wrote of 1999's "The Mummy" in 2021. Directed by Stephen Sommers and starring Brendan Fraser as the swashbuckling Rick O'Connell, the film became a somewhat unexpected hit, so much so that it ended up being one of the highest-grossing films of 1999 overall. Critics were a bit mixed on it in its day. It was an action/adventure film, the likes of which Hollywood had released many times before. Be that as it may, a film designed purely to entertain (rather than to scare) resonated with audiences in a big way. It was pulpy lightning in a bottle.

Universal had, for years, been pursuing a possible reboot of "The Mummy" franchise, looking to use the 1932 monster movie classic as a springboard for a new horror franchise. Horror legends such as George A. Romero ("Night of the Living Dead"), Clive Barker ("Hellraiser"), and even Joe Dante ("Gremlins") spent time with the project. None of those versions saw the light of day. It was an unsuspecting director not from the world of genre filmmaking who got it across the finish line. In the process, he created more than just a reboot for the sake of a reboot; he crafted something that endured because both then and now — for different reasons — it reminds us of a bygone era.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "The Mummy" 25 years later. We'll go over the film's long journey through development hell, how Sommers cracked the code by going bigger, what happened when the movie hit theaters, what happened in the years that followed that made it feel so special in hindsight, and what lessons we can learn from it in the modern context.