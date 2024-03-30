25 Years Ago, The Matrix Broke The Box Office (And Cinema Was Never The Same)

"Whoa." This is the famous word uttered by Keanu Reeves in "The Matrix" that has become a meme, one of the actor's most quoted lines, and perhaps the best way to sum up this movie's unexpected impact on cinema when it arrived in 1999. The movie is now immortalized as one of the most heralded and groundbreaking blockbusters of all time. But 25 years ago, this seemed like anything but a sure bet.

From a pair of underdog directors to visuals that had never been pulled off in film before, this is a movie that had just about everything working against it. Every movie is a miracle, but this movie is perhaps the miracle of all miracles. It is — not to overstate the point — difficult to imagine modern Hollywood without this wildly influential sci-fi classic.

The film focuses on an unsuspecting computer hacker who discovers the shocking truth that life as he knows is just an elaborate deception cooked up by an evil cyber-intelligence. It's an easy enough concept to pitch in the late '90s when broad society was still becoming accustomed to the internet age. Executing the concept, which involved everything from dodging bullets in slow motion to having people fight in mid-air, was a major leap of faith.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, in honor of the 25th anniversary of "The Matrix," we're looking back at the Wachowskis' crowning achievement. We'll go over how the film came to be, why Will Smith passed on the role of a lifetime, how a relatively untested directing duo pulled off such a complex film, what happened when it finally hit theaters, and what lessons we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?