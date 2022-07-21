Severance Took Influence From The Matrix And Many Other Classic '90s Films [Comic-Con]

There have been many movies and TV shows that showed the perspective of office workers trapped in a stultifying cubicle existence, but "Severance" managed to make it feel fresh again by adding a sci-fi twist and drawing inspiration from some of the greats.

The series is coming off 14 recent Emmy nominations for its first season, and we've heard about some of its influences already. Production designer Jeremy Hindle cited the spaceship Nostromo in "Alien" and the huge, elaborate set in the French comedy "Playtime" as inspirations for the cavernous Lumon Industries office building, where Mark Scout (Adam Scott) and his coworkers refine macrodata — without entirely understanding what that means.

/Film's Jeremy Mathai was in attendance at the "Severance" Comic-Con panel, where creator Dan Erickson and director Ben Stiller discussed some of the other influences that went into the series. Erickson spoke first about how the idea for "Severance" was born out of a time in his life when he was working a string of office jobs in L.A. and "bored of [his] own corporate misery." That was the starting point for "Severance," but Erickson also drew inspiration from what he was seeing in different art forms, especially movies. He told the Comic-Con audience: