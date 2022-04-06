How Severance Created A Warped Workplace For A Founder God [Interview]

One of the reasons I thought "Severance" was so amazing was the look and the aesthetic of the severed floor. It has a sense of being very open, but it's also very claustrophobic.

Isn't that crazy?

Yeah! How did you approach creating that and getting that feeling across the screen?

[Writer Dan Erickson] had written "large room, four desks." And the large room was... Okay, large. I made it really large. I think it's 40' x 80'. The key was that the ceiling was only seven feet, two inches, I think. It's really low. I had it at seven feet and [executive producer and director Ben Stiller] was like, "Ooh, it's too low," and I was like, "Okay, I'll give you two inches."

You know what's amazing? Because for that set, we knew that the whole part of the show underground is like they're lab rats. They're these little children being birthed into the office, and they're being experimented on.

When you have them at a desk that has these dividers, that makes it feel really claustrophobic already. But I wanted to have the dividers be able to go up and down so they could be able to manipulate them and talk to each other. And it's also more fun to shoot — it was like a playground. But I think it's really the main answer that question, is it's definitely the low ceiling makes it really feel dominantly claustrophobic in such a big space.

It also feels very retro down there, like a '70s office vibe. How did that choice come about?

When I first read the scripts and I met Ben, I showed him some Ken Roche and Eero Saarinen stuff from the John Deere building in Chicago. If this show is about workplace, we should go back to when offices were really about just work. If you look at those buildings, they're pristine, they're powerful, they're dominant, and they're really well designed. They're stunning. And it made it feel like the office was a very serious place, which this was going to be a serious place because they're coming down and they're mining numbers or whatever they're doing.

It just felt like a natural thing — we needed to go back to this time period because that's when work was just work. And then when they leave, it was different. And then the computers and stuff were designed to be retro, and they're a little bit playful.

But also, if you left your "innie" life like Petey does and went up top, if you had described what you were working at, it would make no sense to anyone. None of it makes any sense to the real world. Ben and I had this same reference at the beginning, which was the movie "Playtime." It's a '60s French film by Jacques Tati, and the design is really fun. And this show to me was like my "Twin Peaks," where you get to have fun with these characters. I get to have fun with the story, and I get to have fun with the audience. And it was like, "Let's just play with them. All the time."

Dan wrote something that, "You have the license to do anything. There are no rules down there. The rules are that they won't remember. That's it."