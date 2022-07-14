Adam Scott Has A Very Wholesome Dream For Mark S. In Severance Season 2

Adam Scott has been in the business for a very long time playing across a multitude of genres (remember, he's in "Hellraiser: Bloodline"), but made a name for himself as a funnyman in shows like "Party Down" and "Parks and Recreation" and as Will Ferrell's jerkwad brother in "Step Brothers." Scott may be most known for comedies, but the multifaceted performer recently earned his first Emmy nomination for his performance as Mark S. in the Apple TV+ workplace thriller, "Severance." It seems impossible to overstate how fantastic Dan Erickson's "Severance" is, and it was no surprise that in its first season, the series would nab 14 total nominations across all creative categories. The mesmerizing first season saw Mark S. as the leader of the Macrodata Refinement division at the megacorporation known as Lumon, where all of the workers' memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives.

The show is a horrifying and compelling look at the way corporations and capitalist greed push people to do the unthinkable. In a recent interview with IndieWire, Scott said that "Severance" is a project he'd wanted to do more than anything else before it, despite being unsure if anyone would actually watch it. "While we were making it ... we would all kind of stop and look at each other and just marvel at how weird this all was," he said. "'Who ... what is ... what are we do — this is insane. Who is going to watch this?'" Everything about "Severance" is intense both physically and emotionally, and each character is pushed to the absolute brink of their own existence.

But Scott hopes his character will have a happy ending.