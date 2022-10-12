Brendan Fraser Would Love To Make A Fourth Mummy Movie, Knows Why Tom Cruise's Reboot Failed

Universal Pictures' infamous Dark Universe was not an inherently bad idea. The studio had enjoyed great success crossing over its classic monster movie series going back to the 1940s, at one point even pairing them with comedy duo Abbott and Costello for a run of films. Then, director Stephen Sommers gave "The Mummy" a fresh coat of paint with his 1999 remake, a delightfully cheeky mix of "Indiana Jones"-style action/adventure and supernatural horror that would spawn two sequels and a series of spinoff films about The Scorpion King (a role originated by Dwayne Johnson in 2001's "The Mummy Returns").

Since then, however, Universal has struggled to effectively re-imagine most of its other monsters for the 21st century. Many of its attempts to do so have seen the studio trying to repurpose these characters as superheroes, starting with Sommers' 2004 movie "Van Helsing" (which transforms the titular vampire hunter from a seasoned scholar of the supernatural into a strapping, crossbow-wielding vigilante played by Hugh Jackman) and continuing on to 2014's "Dracula Untold," a film that gives Count Dracula his own Marvel Cinematic Universe-style origin story starring Luke Evans.

While neither of those movies is what one might call beloved, they're both far better-liked than Alex Kurtzman's 2017 version of "The Mummy" starring Tom Cruise. (True story: A group of some half-dozen people walked out about 20 minutes into the film when I saw it in theaters, and on opening night no less.) Kurtzman's movie was meant to serve as the starting point for the Dark Universe of rebooted Universal Monsters, only to wind up killing it before it could even make it off the launchpad.

If one were to ask the star of Sommers' "The Mummy," the charming Brendan Fraser now on a comeback trail, what went wrong, his answer would be simple: Kurtzman's reboot wasn't fun.