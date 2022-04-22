The Mummy Reboot Director Admits That Yes, He Made A Very Bad Movie

It feels like only yesterday that Universal Pictures announced their plans for a new "Dark Universe" franchise of horror reboots, breathing new life into the classic monster movies that helped solidify the studio as a megapower in the 1930s. Universal was so sure that this was going to be their next big thing, they even released a promotional composite photo compiling the massive stars they had tapped for future films, including Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe, Sofia Boutella, Johnny Depp, and Javier Bardem. "Welcome to a new world of gods and monsters," so said the Dark Universe's slogan, but here we are five years later, with no "Dark Universe" to be found. While "Dracula Untold" was originally positioned to be the launch of the new world, Universal scrapped that starting point in favor of director Alex Kurtzman's take on "The Mummy."

Universal had the highest of high hopes for the film and the future of the franchise, but with an embarrassing domestic turnout and searing reviews from audiences and critics alike, the Dark Universe was dead on arrival. Many people blamed the decision to prioritize action and fantasy elements rather than horror, some people blamed lead actor Tom Cruise, but if you ask Kurtzman, "The Mummy" just isn't a very good movie.

"I tend to subscribe to the point of view that you learn nothing from your successes, and you learn everything from your failures," Kurtzman said recently during an interview. "And that was probably the biggest failure of my life, both personally and professionally."