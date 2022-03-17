Director Joe Wright Says The Released Cut Of The Woman In The Window Wasn't His Version

The Netflix thriller "The Woman in the Window" didn't come out the way director Joe Wright wanted it to. It clearly wasn't what audiences wanted either, with a Rotten Tomatoes critics score of 26 percent and an audience score of 33 percent.

According to an interview with Vulture, (via The Wrap), Wright wasn't happy with the final cut of "The Woman in the Window" because of changes made as it moved through production. It has a pretty great cast, with a star in Amy Adams, and supporting characters played by Gary Oldman, Julianne Moore, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Anthony Mackie. The film adaptation was written by Pulitzer and Tony Award-winner Tracy Letts, who also played a role in it. How do you fail with a group of creatives like this? Studio business, probably.

"The Woman in the Window" was originally a 20th Century Studios film that made the cut when Disney acquired the studio. Then it was sold to Netflix. It was supposed to take a bow in 2019, but ended up debuting on the streaming service in May of 2021.

In the interview, Wright explained why he thinks it didn't do well, and how it was different from his vision for the film. He said: