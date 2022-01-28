Kevin Costner Returns To Directing After Two Decades With Passion Project, Horizon

Over the course of his 40-year career, "Field of Dreams" and "Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner has only helmed three movies, all of which he also starred in. The first time he did, the result was 1990's "Dances with Wolves," a historical western that grossed $184 million (via Box Office Mojo) in the U.S. not adjusted for inflation and took home seven Oscars, including ones for Best Picture (a win that Costner shared with producer Jim Wilson) and Best Director. Understandably, Costner took his time in selecting his second film as a director after all that, ultimately settling on 1997's "The Postman." A big screen adaptation of David Brin's post-apocalyptic western novel of the same name, the movie was a costly flop that earned fairly scathing reviews from critics, many of whom saw it as proof that Costner had let his ego get away from him.

It seems that Costner took those criticisms to heart (that and he probably had to spend some time in "director's jail," admittedly), which may explain why he waited another six years before directing 2003's "Open Range." A far less expensive and traditional western that paired Costner with acting legend Robert Duvall, the film was a modest critical and financial success that served as his last outing behind the camera ... until now. Yes, Costner is gearing up to call the shots on a movie for the first time in nearly 20 years.