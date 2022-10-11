Abbott And Costello Meet Frankenstein Is The Best Horror Comedy Of All Time

All of this silliness unfolds against an authentically gothic backdrop. Dracula and Sandra live in a towering, spooky castle (actually a gorgeous model that I wish I had in my house) located on a remote island. Let's just take a moment to marvel at the idea that Dracula is living on an island in Florida, and also there's a gothic castle there, too. The castle is loaded with secret rooms, swinging bookcases, and the biggest scary basement you'll ever see. Time at the castle takes up a big portion of the film, with Chick and Wilbur investigating the rooms trying to get to the bottom of things (well, Chick is just humoring Wilbur).

It's here the pair meet Dracula, in disguise as a man named Dr. Lejos (the opportunity for Dr. Acula was right there, and they whiffed it). Even though Wilbur has already seen Dracula, he doesn't recognize Lejos, probably because the Count has traded his tux and cape for an elegant velvet robe, as one does. This role marked Lugosi's last time playing Dracula on the big screen, and the last time he appeared in a major studio picture (the rest of his career would be spent in cheapie Z-movies helmed by folks like Ed Wood). The story goes that Universal almost didn't cast Lugosi in his most famous role — because they thought he was dead.

Slathered in too much make-up and appearing more than a little tired (Lugosi, like Chaney Jr., had his own share of substance abuse problems), Lugosi nonetheless reminds us why his Dracula became so iconic. Smooth, sexy, and scary, he stalks through the film just as seriously as Chaney Jr.'s Talbot. Dracula is not a source of comedy here — indeed, of the three main monsters, only Frankenstein generates laughs, primarily in how he reacts to Wilbur. Dracula remains a force of unspeakable evil; a malevolent figure willing to kill anyone in his way.

And through it all, the comedy keeps coming. The funniest exchange in the whole movie comes when Wilbur and Chick are once again bickering about girls. Speaking about a previous double date, Wilbur whines "You got the best-looking one." "So what?" Chick shoots back. Wilbur continues: "Yours had teeth!" It's an immediately laugh-out-loud funny thing to say — "Yours had teeth"?! Chick adds, reasonably: "Look, Wilbur, yours had teeth too." Now, here comes the kicker. Wilbur goes on: "Did you see that tooth?" Not just teeth, but tooth — this date had such disastrous chompers that Wilbur zeroed in on one tooth specifically. And he's not kidding, because Chick immediately says, with a touch of genuine sympathy: "Yes I happened to see it." Wilbur finishes the bit: "Mine had so much bridge work, every time I kissed her I had to pay toll."

It's exchanges like this that sell how brilliant Abbott and Costello were at their respective roles. that back-and-forth dialogue comes at rat-a-tat speed, like machine gun fire. And you can sense the history between the two men — they love each other, and they hate each other. Even though Chick spends the bulk of the movie bullying Wilbur, the minute Wilbur ends up in real trouble — kidnapped by Dracula and Sandra — Chick is the first to spring into action to save his buddy. They're all each other has in this world of monsters.