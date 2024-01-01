The Correct Order To Watch The Mummy Movies

As if all of this isn't complicated enough, there are also several movies tangentially related to the "Mummy" franchise. Perhaps most notably, the 2002 film "The Scorpion King" serves as a prequel to 2002's "The Mummy Returns," telling the story of the rise of Mathayus of Akkad, played by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Mathayus, who became the magical warrior known as The Scorpion King, factors into "The Mummy Returns" in a major way, so it makes sense for fans of Sommers' trilogy to check out that film either before or after watching "The Mummy" and "The Mummy Returns."

This franchise also has some "you're not missing anything if you forgot these movies existed" installments, including, somehow, four direct-to-video "Scorpion King" sequels. There's also a poorly received 2017 reboot of "The Mummy," which was meant to kick off Universal's new Dark Universe, which never materialized. Though this movie received bad reviews, it does have some novel appeal in that it stars Tom Cruise, Annabelle Wallis, and "Rebel Moon" actress Sofia Boutella, and is directed by "Star Trek" writer Alex Kurtzman. The film also has Jake Johnson, Courtney B. Vance, and Russell Crowe, so really, there's something for everyone.

Bad DTV sequels and failed reboots aside, "Mummy" purists and horror aficionados will also point to one last bunch of relevant films worth watching: a quartet of vivid but uneven re-imaginings from British genre producer Hammer Films. This side quest of a saga began in 1959 with "The Mummy," which actually pulled elements from Universal's sequels to the film of the same name, and continued through the early '70s with "The Curse of the Mummy's Tomb," "The Mummy's Shroud," and "Blood From the Mummy's Tomb." These films are largely unrelated and do not need to be watched in any particular order.