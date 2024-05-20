Hollywood's Survival Depends On Moviegoers Seeing This Many Films A Year

It has been a sobering year for the movie industry, particularly when looking at the state of the box office. We entered 2024 knowing it was likely going to be a down year compared to 2023, when domestic ticket sales topped $9 billion for the first time since the pandemic began. Unfortunately, it's been worse than expected. Ticket sales are pacing more than 20% behind this same point in 2023 and there is little hope on the horizon. So, what can be done to provide hope for Hollywood? In short, people need to start going to the movies more. How we get to that point is a big, complicated question for another time. But what would it take to get the box office back to a healthy place in the pandemic era? That's a question we can at least try to tackle.

What I am about to present is an extremely rough bit of math that attempts to determine how many movies per year the average person would need to see theatrically in order to get back to pre-pandemic levels of domestic box office. For that purpose, we're going to use $10 billion as a target, a number we exceeded every year from 2009 to 2019. That would be a healthy number and one that could get us back to a place of optimism moving forward.

Per current Census data, there are 336.4 million people living in the United States. According to Statista, 82% of people in the U.S. go to the movies at least sometimes, as of 2022. To make the math easier, we'll round down and say that number is 80% (again, rough math). That gives us approximately 269 million eligible moviegoers in the U.S. right now. The current average cost of a movie ticket in the U.S. is $10.78, per The Numbers.