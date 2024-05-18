2023's Hollywood Strikes Are Hitting 2024's Summer Box Office Hard

2024's box office got off to a rough start, and the big boost that's typically expected in the summer has yet to materialize. John Krasinski's "IF," a fantasy film about retired imaginary friends that combines live action and animation, is the latest release to debut to underwhelming numbers. Deadline reports that "IF" is on track to gross $30.5 million in its opening weekend, which is at the bottom end of projections (Box Office Pro forecast a $30-40 million debut earlier this week, and Deadline had it pegged for a $40 million start).

That's not a disaster for "IF" itself, which had a relatively constrained $110 million budget. It's a bigger start than the more-expensive action comedy flick "The Fall Guy" managed a couple of weeks ago. And while "IF" may not have impressed critics (its Rotten Tomatoes score is 50% as of this writing), it received an A CinemaScore from opening night exit polls, indicating that general audiences feel more warmly about it. Original movies are always a tough sell at the box office, so it's necessary to grade on a curve.

Considering it's a PG film marketed towards families, the value of branding the "IF" posters so heavily with "A Quiet Place" director John Krasinski's name is questionable (there's a reason "Happy Feet" wasn't marketed as "from the director of 'Mad Max'"). The movie is also not helped, frankly, by its terrible and borderline unGoogleable title. Charismatic star Ryan Reynolds, who will return later this summer in "Deadpool & Wolverine," is probably the main reason this one didn't bomb outright. But, to paraphrase a certain grumpy clerk, "IF" wasn't even supposed to be here today.