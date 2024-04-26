The Biggest Box Office Hits And Surprises Of 2024 So Far

The box office has been firmly in recovery mode for several years now. The pandemic, it's no secret, completely upended the business, and movie theaters have been trying to figure out what the future looks like ever since. Hollywood, for its part, has been doing the same, attempting to balance its streaming-focused operations with the need to release movies in theaters. 2024 has brought forth yet another challenge as the Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild of America strikes last year resulted in a disappointingly bare release calendar. Dire though it has seemed at times, there have been many bright spots in the darkness.

Yes, we've had more than a few box office flops this year, ranging from superhero films like "Madame Web" to total whiffs like "The Book of Clarence." Those flops have helped create a rough situation. However, we've also had quite a few hits. Not just movies that we were expecting to be successful, like the "Mean Girls" musical, but ones that surprised us, outperformed even our most optimistic projections, or helped raise the bar for the box office globally and not just in North America. These hits are not only worth celebrating, but they also give us hope for the future of cinema.

From a buzzy South Korean horror movie to one of the most acclaimed sequels in recent memory, we're going to count down the biggest box office hits of 2024 so far. Which movies have surprised us with their success the most? Which movies are helping theaters keep the lights on? What can we learn from these movies and their respective triumphs? We're going to get into all of that and more. Let's dig in.