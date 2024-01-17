The Beekeeper Is David Ayer's First Box Office Success Since Suicide Squad

David Ayer directed one of the most unexpectedly huge hits of the last decade with DC's "Suicide Squad" back in 2016. What happened after was an unfortunate mess that Ayer found himself caught in the middle of. Now though, the filmmaker finally gets to be on the right end of a theatrical success story as his latest film "The Beekeeper" has found life at the box office. With the help of Jason Statham and a ridiculous premise, Ayer now has his first theatrical hit since his divisive superhero blockbuster.

Even though it didn't top the charts (that honor belongs to the new "Mean Girls" musical), "The Beekeeper" opened to $16.5 million, with that total growing to $19 million when accounting for the Monday MLK holiday, per The Numbers. The film only made $4 million overseas thus far, bringing its total to $23 million, but it is still scheduled to open in many key markets in the coming weeks. So this is very much just the beginning for Statham's latest beat-em-up action flick. Especially when we consider that recent films from the star have performed far better overseas, with "Wrath of Man" making $76 million of its $104 million take internationally. If something similar happens again, this movie's financial outlook is only going to improve as time goes on.

"The Beekeeper" centers on a man's campaign for vengeance. Not just your average beekeeper, he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as "Beekeepers." Emmy Raver-Lampman ("The Umbrella Academy"), Josh Hutcherson ("Five Nights at Freddy's"), Bobby Naderi ("Bright"), Minnie Driver ("Good Will Hunting"), Phylicia Rashad ("Creed"), and Jeremy Irons ("House of Gucci") co-star alongside Statham.