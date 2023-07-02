Why Will Smith Chose Suicide Squad Over Returning For Independence Day: Resurgence

Seven years later and it's clear that "Independence Day: Resurgence" didn't exactly live up to its title. Rather than evolving the 1996 standalone sci-fi disaster movie into a full-blown franchise, the sequel was a disappointment that landed deep into the shadow of the original. That's why director Roland Emmerich is directing movies like "Moonfall" instead of capping off his "Independence Day" trilogy.

Vivica A. Fox, who appeared in both "Independence Day" and "Resurgence," thinks the problem with the latter was simple: no Will Smith. In a recent interview with A.V. Club, Fox admitted the sequel "didn't live up to the first one" and said:

"I really feel we missed out by not bringing Will Smith back. We had most of the original cast, but I think the one true link that was missing to the success of 'Independence Day 2' was that Will Smith wasn't there."

In the original "Independence Day," Smith played Captain Steven Hiller, an Air Force pilot and the movie's hero. Since he didn't return for the sequel, Hiller was killed offscreen between movies (disappointing Smith and many fans) and replaced by his stepson Dylan (Jessie T. Usher). So, why did Smith turn down "Resurgence" when the rest of the stars, from Jeff Goldblum to Bill Pullman, returned?

There have been multiple accounts, with Emmerich suggesting that Smith asked for too much money and was too famous for the movie. However, it's also worth remembering that Smith starred in a different blockbuster released in 2016: the DC Universe film "Suicide Squad," in which he played Floyd Lawton/Deadshot. The two movies began filming within a week of each other in April 2015, making it impossible for Smith to star in both — and ultimately, he chose the Squad.