James Gunn's The Suicide Squad Will Be A 'Rough Memory' For The New DC Universe

Have you heard the news? Big changes are afoot over at Warner Bros. and their shiny new DC Universe. Led by DC Studios co-chairs and co-CEOS James Gunn and Peter Safran, the creative duo officially unveiled their new plans for the most famous superheroes in the world ... and many lesser-known ones, as well. But it's not fully an "Out with the old, in with the new" kind of deal, however. As much as this shakeup might resemble a reboot of sorts, the reality is slightly more complicated as the new regime has to deal with the leftovers they've inherited from an admittedly messy era of live-action DC.

Questions abound over the status of familiar faces like Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, and obviously all the drama surrounding Henry Cavill ... to say nothing of the characters that James Gunn himself introduced as director and writer of "The Suicide Squad," before he took over DC Studios in a leadership capacity. Well, Gunn is well aware of the optics surrounding this fresh (re)start and the questions that fans will inevitably have about just how much of a clean slate this will really be. In that spirit, he directly addressed how "The Suicide Squad" fits into the grand scheme of things and when audiences can expect the new direction of the DC Universe to really begin to kick in.

/Film's Jenna Busch attended the buzzy press event and reported Gunn's intriguing comments that "The Suicide Squad" exists as a "rough memory" of what previously occurred in the universe. Read on for all the details below!