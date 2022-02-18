Jake Gyllenhaal Made A Stealth Directorial Debut In Michael Bay's Ambulance

In his defense, Gyllenhaal has shown an interest in becoming more involved behind the camera on his movies over the last ten years, long before he began snatching the camera right out of his directors' hands (although it sounds like Bay was cool with it). Starting with "End of Watch" in 2012, he's served as a producer on many of his starring vehicles, including "Nightcrawler," "Stronger," and, most recently, "The Guilty," as well as films that he didn't actually appear in, like "The Devil All the Time" and "Joe Bell." He told Variety he was "searching" for either the right movie or TV series to serve as his official directorial debut back in 2014, stating that he has "yet to feel presumptuous enough" to make the jump and is waiting for a project where his "heart lines up with the material in a visual way."

Jump to eight years later, and it seems Gyllenhaal's desire to add "Movie Director" to his credentials has only intensified, judging by his antics behind-the-scenes on "Ambulance." Interestingly, Gyllenhaal's sister and fellow actor, Maggie Gyllenhaal, only just made her own feature film directorial debut on the fantastic 2021 drama "The Lost Daughter." That's not to suggest there's some type of sibling rivalry motivating Jake Gyllenhaal to get his directing career up and going (then again, I'm not not saying that), but it sounds like he's closer than ever to taking that plunge. Color me curious to see what happens when/if he does.

Until then, you can catch (Jake) Gyllenhaal on the big screen when "Ambulance" opens in theaters on April 8, 2022.