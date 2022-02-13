Ambulance Super Bowl Trailer: Michael Bay Is Back, Baby

We've got well-shot mayhem. We've got devastating shots of the resulting destruction. We've got sweaty, anxious guys in the middle of all the action. In other words, we've got a Michael Bay film.

Interestingly, this "Ambulance" trailer paints a slightly different picture of the narrative than the extended trailer that has been playing in movie theaters. Here, we see two men, played by Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen, caught up in chaos that could threaten their safety as well as the safety of others. The nature of their relationship and whatever action they're caught up in is unclear. Luckily, the official synopsis for the movie dispels some of the ambiguity:

Over one day across the streets of L.A., three lives will change forever. In this breakneck thriller from director-producer Michael Bay, decorated veteran Will Sharp (Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Candyman, The Matrix Resurrections), desperate for money to cover his wife's medical bills, asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn't—his adoptive brother Danny (Oscar® nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, Zodiac, Spider-Man: Far From Home). A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score: the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million. With his wife's survival on the line, Will can't say no.But when their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to life and ace EMT Cam Thompson (Eiza González, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Baby Driver) onboard. In a high-speed pursuit that never stops, Will and Danny must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen.

"Ambulance" will debut exclusively in theaters on April 8, 2022.