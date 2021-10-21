Ambulance Trailer: Michael Bay Returns With A New Action Thriller

Bay's most recent movie, 2019's "6 Underground," was a bit of a mess, but not without its over-the-top charms. It felt like an opportunity for Bay to shrug off the weight of franchise expectations and put the pedal to the metal again, leaning hard into the candy-colored, slow-motion heavy, explosion-laced action for which he's known while presumably not having to kowtow to very many creative demands from Netflix. The results were mixed, but I ended up having a surprising amount of fun with it.

After being stuck in "Transformers" land for years (I mean, the dude made tons of money from those films, so let's not cry too hard for him), I'm excited to see more films like "Pain and Gain" and "Ambulance" from him – movies that are comparatively smaller and more focused, and which don't carry any burdensome audience expectations going into them beyond "I want to watch Michael Bay blow something up!" The director's best film of his career is 1996's "The Rock," and The further he gets from Optimus Prime and Megatron, the greater the chances that he'll be able to return to making movies like "The Rock," which is the best film of his career – largely because it had a knockout script and actors who were perfectly calibrated for the roles they were playing. It can be tempting to write Michael Bay off completely because of his overblown personality (he refers to the action in his own movies as "Bayhem"), but like Adam Sandler, there's still the potential for him to surprise you every few years with a project you didn't quite see coming. Fingers crossed "Ambulance" ends up being one of those surprises.

"Ambulance" hits theaters on February 18, 2022.