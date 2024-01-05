David Ayer Has Given Up On DC And His Director's Cut Of Suicide Squad

David Ayer's 2016 DC Comics film "Suicide Squad" is a horrendous mess. It started with an interesting enough premise — imprisoned supervillains are teamed up and forced to perform morally dubious acts of heroism in exchange for lighter sentences — but the story wasn't clear and the editing was atrocious. Many were keen to see Will Smith play the supervillain Deadshot, while others were fond of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, but few were pleased with Ayer's vision of the Joker (Jared Leto) — an updated, tattooed fiend who resembled Ninja from Die Antwoord more than he did any of the previous comic book iterations of the character.

The editing process for "Suicide Squad" was notoriously hellish. The film's first editor, John Gilroy, left the project early on and had to pass editing duties to the uncredited Oscar winner Lee Smith (who cut several of Christopher Nolan's movies). Infamously, Warner Bros. also hired a trailer editing firm to work on a cut of "Suicide Squad" to make the film look more energetic and zany. After the edits, the studio then wanted a "happy medium" between Smith's cut and its own, so new scenes were written and shot. The film was altered drastically, and the final theatrical release was a far cry from what Ayer had initially made.

Even a casual viewer can see the turmoil on screen. The editing is all over the place and the pacing is terrible. Characters are introduced several times. It's quite bad. After Zack Snyder was famously granted the opportunity to make an extended cut of his notoriously re-shot "Justice League," some fans felt that Ayer also deserved a similar chance. #ReleaseTheAyerCut became a rallying cry on Twitter/X.

On Twitter/X, however, Ayer recently declared that he was done with DC. The fight seemingly isn't worth fighting anymore.