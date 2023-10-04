Jason Statham Plays A Literal Ass-Kicking Beekeeper In The Beekeeper Trailer
Today brings a must-watch trailer for an upcoming movie that should absolutely be on everyone's radar heading into 2024. MGM has unveiled the first trailer for "The Beekeeper," a movie we first heard about back in late 2021 but has finally come to fruition — and it's even more bonkers than anyone could have possibly anticipated. It stars action man Jason Statham ("Crank," "The Meg") as, well, a beekeeper of sorts who ends up carving out an unbelievable path of vengeance. Trust me: This is one of those "you have to see it to believe it" trailers.
The film is directed by David Ayer, of "Suicide Squad" fame, and marks his most high-profile directorial effort in some time, as the film is being released wide theatrically by MGM early next year. And it's not hard to see why MGM jumped on this one, as it looks like it could catch on like "Taken" or "John Wick" as the next too-fun-to-ignore action movie sensation, if we're lucky. See for yourself.
Watch Jason Statham in The Beekeeper trailer
So yeah, obviously a lot to discuss there. As we can see, Statham's beekeeping appears to be a ruse of some kind as he's actually an operative of a secret organization, and his purpose is to kick ass in the name of the underdog, it seems. And kick ass he does! This is three full minutes of an escalating body count, with increasingly wild kills and jaw-dropping moments. This pairing of Ayer and Statham seems to be a great one, and this may well be the first must-see movie of 2024 since it arrives in early January.
It's also worth mentioning that MGM has released an above-average poster for the film as well, which boasts one heck of a tagline. You can check it out for yourself below. The brief synopsis for the film reads as follows:
In The Beekeeper, one man's brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as "Beekeepers."
The cast also includes Emmy Raver-Lampman ("The Umbrella Academy"), Josh Hutcherson ("Future Man"), Bobby Naderi ("Bright"), Minnie Driver ("Good Will Hunting"), Phylicia Rashad ("Creed"), and Jeremy Irons ("Die Hard with a Vengeance"). Bill Block, Statham, Ayer, Chris Long, and screenwriter Kurt Wimmer ("Equilibrium," "Law Abiding Citizen") are on board as producers, with Andrew Golov, Thom Zadra, and Mark Birmingham serving as executive producers.
"The Beekeeper" is set to hit theaters on January 12, 2024.