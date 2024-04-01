Godzilla X Kong Pushes The MonsterVerse Past $2 Billion At The Box Office

Toho has largely controlled the fate of the "Godzilla" franchise for most of its life, dating back to the original 1954 monster movie classic that started it all. But Hollywood has come calling a few times, including in 1998 when Roland Emmerich took a stab at making an American "Godzilla" movie with famously disastrous results. It took 16 years for Toho to get in bed with Hollywood again, with Warner Bros. and Legendary partnering on Edwards' film. That proved successful enough to warrant a continuation. Slowly but surely, the studios have built this into a cinematic universe that has lasted longer than many others that have tried to make it work in the last decade. WB and Legendary have been patient, not trying to do too much too fast. That patience has been greatly rewarded.

One thing that has helped a great deal is the fact that the budgets for these films have largely been kept under control. The most expensive was "Skull Island," which cost a whopping $185 million to make, but it's also the highest-grossing entry in the series to date. Wingard has kept things very reasonable during his tenure, with "Godzilla vs. Kong" costing $155 million. Most surprisingly, he made "Godzilla x Kong" for even less, with the budget reported to be just $135 million. I know saying "just" sounds silly when talking about such large numbers, but relative to modern blockbusters, that's a shockingly low number.

Whether or not the MonsterVerse continues is another question entirely. All parties have the motivation to keep it going, and Wingard seems interested in coming back to round out his trilogy. Why not keep this kaiju train on the tracks?

"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" is in theaters now.