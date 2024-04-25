The Biggest Box Office Flops Of 2024 So Far

2024 is an important year for the movie business. The past few years have been all about recovering from the pandemic. Now? Hollywood and theater chains are facing the challenge of weathering a year that has been crippled by 2023's Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild of America strikes. There have been moments worth cheering about, such as the success of "Dune: Part Two." But, as always, there have been plenty of sour moments at the box office as well, with more than a few flops to go along with the hits.

The early part of the year was anchored by relatively smaller hits like director David Ayer's "The Beekeeper" and the "Mean Girls" musical. Mixed in along the way were a wide variety of misfires, from hopeful big studio blockbusters to smaller, original movies just trying to find their way in an uncertain theatrical landscape. Some of these flops should serve as warning signs to Hollywood at large. Others are just downright unfortunate. All of them now exist on the wrong side of various studio balance sheets.

This list is going to count down the biggest box office flops of the year so far. It is difficult to take movies like "Argylle," released by Apple and ultimately meant as a streaming play for Apple TV+, into account as the financial metrics are complicated. Beyond that, we looked at various factors such as overall ticket sales, budget, expectations, and critical reception to determine which movies missed the mark in 2024. Let's get into it.