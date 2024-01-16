The Book Of Clarence Is 2024's First Big Box Office Bust

The MLK holiday weekend proved to be surprisingly fruitful at the box office thanks to strong showings from both the "Mean Girls" movie musical and Jason Statham's new beat-em-up, "The Beekeeper." Unfortunately, they can't all be winners and Sony Pictures' new comedic Biblical epic "The Book of Clarence" faltered in its debut. It now has the distinction of being the first true theatrical disappointment of 2024.

Directed by Jaymes Samuel, the film opened to just $2.5 million over the weekend, with that number growing to $3 million when accounting for the Monday holiday, per The Numbers. It placed 10th on the charts, barely squeaking into the top 10 sandwiched between a pair of holdovers in the forms of "The Boys in the Boat" ($3.4 million) and "The Iron Claw" ($2.4 million). A rough start, to be certain. And yes, certain parts of the U.S. are experiencing terrible winter weather, which impacted moviegoing for sure. But would perfect weather have been enough to move the needle in a meaningful way, given this result? I kindly doubt it.

The film (which you can watch the trailer for right here) centers on Clarence, who is seeking a better life for himself and his family. Captivated by the power and glory of the rising messiah and his apostles, Clarence aims to carve his own path of divinity. The stacked A-list cast is led by LaKeith Stanfield ("Knives Out") but also includes James McAvoy ("Split"), Omar Sy ("Jurassic World"), Anna Diop ("Titans"), RJ Cyler ("Power Rangers"), David Oyelowo ("Selma"), Alfre Woodard ("Luke Cage"), Caleb McLaughlin ("Stranger Things"), and Benedict Cumberbatch ("Doctor Strange"). Sadly, in this case, the star power didn't do much to help the bottom line.