The Book Of Clarence Trailer Turns LaKeith Stanfield Into A Biblical Jesus Impersonator
Is there anything more sacrilegious than pretending to be Jesus Christ? LaKeith Stanfield is about to find out in "The Book of Clarence," the new movie from "The Harder They Fall" director Jeymes Samuel. Set back during the time of Jesus Christ, the story follows a down on his luck man named Clarence who is trying to help his mother, impress a woman he loves, and generally prove that he's not a nobody. Since everyone seems to be smitten with the miracles of a certain prophet, Clarence comes up with a plan to make a name for himself by pretending he has the same abilities as Jesus.
As you can see in the new trailer for "The Book of Clarence" above, even though this is a Biblical tale, it has a modern filmmaking style, complete with a hip hop fueled soundtrack provided by the likes of JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi, and even Jeymes Samuel himself. Heard in the trailer is the track "Hallelujah Heaven," by Samuel and featuring Lil Wayne, Buju Banton & Shabba Ranks. Not unlike what "The Harder They Fall" did for Westerns, this looks like a movie that will subvert the tropes of Biblical epics with a little comedy and contemporary edge.
Jesus Christ!
"The Book of Clarence" cast also includes RJ Cyler as Clarence's right hand man, as well as Omar Sy, Anna Diop, David Oyelowo, Micheal Ward, Alfre Woodard, Teyana Taylor, Caleb McLaughlin, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, and Marianne Jean-Baptiste. James McAvoy and Benedict Cumberbatch are also counted among the cast, with the former giving Clarence a chance to avoid punishment for fraud by bringing him the real Jesus Christ. Talk about a conundrum! But considering Samuel's style, maybe this story won't end the way we think. There's only one way to find out, folks.
Here's the official synopsis for "The Book of Clarence" from Sony Pictures:
From visionary filmmaker Jeymes Samuel, "The Book of Clarence" is a bold new take on the timeless Hollywood era Biblical epic. Streetwise but struggling, Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield) is trying to find a better life for himself and his family, make himself worthy to the woman he loves, and prove that he's not a nobody. Captivated by the power and glory of the rising Messiah and His apostles, he risks everything to carve his own path to a divine life, a journey through which he finds redemption and faith, power and knowledge.
"The Book of Clarence" hits theaters on January 12, 2024.