The Book Of Clarence Trailer Turns LaKeith Stanfield Into A Biblical Jesus Impersonator

Is there anything more sacrilegious than pretending to be Jesus Christ? LaKeith Stanfield is about to find out in "The Book of Clarence," the new movie from "The Harder They Fall" director Jeymes Samuel. Set back during the time of Jesus Christ, the story follows a down on his luck man named Clarence who is trying to help his mother, impress a woman he loves, and generally prove that he's not a nobody. Since everyone seems to be smitten with the miracles of a certain prophet, Clarence comes up with a plan to make a name for himself by pretending he has the same abilities as Jesus.

As you can see in the new trailer for "The Book of Clarence" above, even though this is a Biblical tale, it has a modern filmmaking style, complete with a hip hop fueled soundtrack provided by the likes of JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi, and even Jeymes Samuel himself. Heard in the trailer is the track "Hallelujah Heaven," by Samuel and featuring Lil Wayne, Buju Banton & Shabba Ranks. Not unlike what "The Harder They Fall" did for Westerns, this looks like a movie that will subvert the tropes of Biblical epics with a little comedy and contemporary edge.