LaKeith Stanfield Wants To Be Jesus (Literally) In The Book Of Clarence Trailer

Why settle for worshipping the Messiah when you could just be your own Personal Jesus (in the wise words of Depeche Mode)? So reasons Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield) in the newly-released trailer for "The Book of Clarence," the upcoming old-school Biblical epic written and directed by "The Harder They Fall" filmmaker Jeymes Samuel.

Much like his feature debut, which /Film's own Ben Pearson declared his top film of 2021 (calling it "a much-needed infusion of new blood" for the Western genre), "The Book of Clarence" sees Samuel and a talented cast composed primarily of Black actors working in a historically white genre. Citing his admiration of swords-and-sandals classics like "The Ten Commandments" as the reason he wanted to make the period piece in the first place, Samuel admitted to EBONY, "[But] as much as we love these films, there are no Black people in there. What happens when we, people of color and powerful women, occupy and inhabit a space? I knew I had to put our spin on it and inject our flavor into it."

He's certainly done just that, judging by the first-look footage for "The Book of Clarence." The promo sees Clarence and his companion — Stanfield's "The Harder They Fall" co-star RJ Cyler, who seems to be bringing the same exuberant energy to his role here as he did in his winsome turn as Billy the Blue Ranger in the "Power Rangers" movie reboot — coming face to face with Jesus Christ, whose actual face is deliberately (and amusingly) kept hidden by his hood. But rather than kowtowing to the supposed Son of God, Clarence announces, "I want to be like that now."