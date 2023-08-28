LaKeith Stanfield Is A Regular Guy Who Knows Jesus In The Book Of Clarence

Despite flopping pretty hard at the box office, Disney's second go at turning its classic Haunted Mansion ride into a successful film managed to only further cement LaKeith Stanfield's status as our current genre king. Think about it: be it horror satire ("Get Out"), murder-mystery ("Knives Out"), or supernatural crime-thriller (the anime adaptation "Death Note" ... okay, maybe we're all better off forgetting that one), it seems Stanfield is committed to turning over every genre stone there is. He's even tried his hand at a Western, playing the real-life outlaw Crawford "Cherokee Bill" Goldsby in Jeymes Samuel's profoundly entertaining "The Harder They Fall."

"The Book of Clarence," Samuel's follow-up to his feature directing debut on "The Harder They Fall," sees him and Stanfield putting their stamp on another historically white genre: the Biblical epic. The film, which was even name-checked by Jim Beckwourth (RJ Cyler) in "Harder," casts Stanfield as Clarence, a regular guy in ancient times who just happens to know Jesus Christ. Clarence is angling to join the ranks of his apostles, but he remains skeptical about the whole Messiah thing. "I wanted to tell a Bible story about an everyman," Samuel told Vanity Fair as part of the outlet's exclusive first look at the film. "I always wanted to explore the Bible stories, but from the angle of the person that sells Jesus his sandals, the woman or man that owns the hair salon."

As someone who "doesn't believe in anything outside of what's in front of him, what he can see and hear," Samuel sees Clarence as a perfect stand-in for the audience in the film's setting. "I think it's just a really interesting vantage point to explore living in that particular time and place, where most everyone around him is speaking about the Messiah," he explained.