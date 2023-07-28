Haunted Mansion Proves LaKeith Stanfield Is Our New Genre King

This article discusses spoilers for Disney's "Haunted Mansion."

There are several reasons why Disney would attempt a new feature film adaptation of their spooky theme park attraction, "Haunted Mansion." The prospect of channeling "Pirates of the Caribbean" and turning another pop culture institution into a blockbuster hit surely crossed the minds of shareholders. After several failed attempts to get this remake off the ground over the years, the studio must have counted themselves lucky to finally cross paths with a director as obviously passionate about the material as Justin Simien. And, of course, the chance to bring together some of the finest comedic performers currently working — from living legends like Danny DeVito and Jamie Lee Curtis to Tiffany Haddish and Owen Wilson — certainly wasn't anything to sneeze at, either.

In all likelihood, however, few ever prioritized this production as an acting showcase that would allow any of its stars to deliver a truly memorable performance worthy of being included in their personal reels someday ... but, apparently, LaKeith Stanfield never got that memo.

The rapidly rising actor has built up quite an impressive résumé to this point, firmly establishing himself as a talent to be taken seriously ever since he arrived on the scene in 2013's "Short Term 12." In the years since, he's followed up on that potential with roles that would make any veteran character actor green with envy: the fan-favorite oddball Darius in FX's brilliant "Atlanta" series, a haunting supporting turn in Jordan Peele's masterful "Get Out," the lead of Boots Rileys' go-for-broke "Sorry to Bother You," and more. So despite every excuse to treat "Haunted Mansion" as little more than a paycheck gig, Stanfield instead proves to be the highlight of the film that further confirms him as our new genre king.