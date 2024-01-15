There's Nothing Fake About The Bees In Jason Statham's The Beekeeper

There's something to be said for movies that go above and beyond the call of duty. If bees can travel up to five literal miles to search for food (according to our good friends over at The British Beekeepers Association, the first and probably last time I'll ever link to such a source for one of these articles), then what excuse did star Jason Statham and the rest of the creative team have to not go the extra mile — you know, metaphorically — when it came to making "The Beekeeper"? For better or worse, we here at /Film have proven ourselves slightly obsessive when it comes to this film's real-world accuracy but, luckily, this latest insight into the production definitely passes the smell test.

For those who haven't yet checked out the latest (ahem) buzzy project from director David Ayer (and you probably should, at least based on /Film's fairly positive review by Ben Pearson), "The Beekeeper" follows Statham's Adam Clay, a former secret agent-turned-beekeeper who is forced out of retirement to do what he does best: kill a whole lot of people in various gruesome, bee-themed ways. Yes, the action/thriller relies on all sorts of movie magic to convince us that, for instance, Statham is actually a mild-mannered guy who would ever be found living a quiet, humble life as an apiarist during his days off. But at least one crucial aspect of filming decided not to have a bee in its bonnet, steering well clear of faking its most important pollinating protagonists.

Indeed, in a recent interview, Ayer opened up about how his action star went and got his hands dirty with a very real hive of bees in the film's opening sequence.