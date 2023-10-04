Let's Fact Check The Most Ludicrous Moment In The Beekeeper Trailer

The initial test was conducted using Co-op brand clear honey, described in the packaging as "a versatile honey ideal for use in cooking, baking, as a breakfast topping, in drinks, or simply spreading on toast." The materials further note that this is a "blend of non-EU honeys." As I'm sure our readers will already be aware, an investigation by the European Commission earlier this year called the reputation of British honey into question when it revealed that all 10 samples of honey imported to the EU from the UK failed authenticity tests. Rather than being comprised of pure honey, at least half of the samples were found to have been adulterated with cheap sugar syrups.

Lynne Ingram, master beekeeper at Wesley Cottage Bees in Somerset and founder of the Honey Authenticity Network UK, called the report "shocking," while noting that since Brexit took the UK out from under the EU's food regulation standards, "there is no proper enforcement or testing at the moment and people can get away with it very easily."

This detail is important because our research showed that the purity of honey can be tested by fire. The Scottish Bee Company recommends performing the "flame test" on honey to measure its purity: dip the tip of a matchstick in the honey, then strike the match as usual on the side of the matchbox. If it fizzles and fails to flame, your honey contains moisture and is impure. If the match lights despite the honey coating, you have pure honey in your pot.

To my dismay, my honey failed the matchstick test. It also failed to ignite when flames from a candle lighter and three different matches were held against the surface. Consumers, bee warned: Co-op's honey is not combat-ready.