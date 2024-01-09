The Book Of Clarence Review: A New Way To Tell The Greatest Story Ever Told

Jeymes Samuel, aka The Bullitts, directed a Western in 2021 called "The Harder They Fall," which took the names of real post-Civil War cowboys and gunslingers and put them into a highly stylized, highly fictionalized adventure story that was exhilarating to watch and refreshingly complex. What Samuel seemed to be doing was reclaiming the Western genre from the hands of boors like John Wayne and his associated "white savior" stories that, for many Hollywood generations, deliberately ignored the Black experience.

Samuel now takes a similar approach to the Hollywood Biblical epic with "The Book of Clarence," an exciting, ambitious, sloppy, but somewhat excellent New Testament remix, replete with a mishmash of tones, anachronisms, and interesting ideas. "Clarence" sees Jerusalem in AD 33 as the setting of a modern crime drama, wherein the title character (LaKeith Stanfield) interacts with a slap-happy John the Baptist (David Oyelowo), his own bitter twin brother Thomas the Apostle (also Stanfield), the immortal gladiator Brabbas (Omar Sy), and the Man Himself, Jesus Christ (Nicholas Pinnock). Just as classic Hollywood frequently cast white actors as Judean, Jewish, and Middle Eastern historical figures (Charlton Heston? Really?), Samuel aims to redress the balance somewhat by casting almost Black actors exclusively. Only a few Romans are played by white actors (Pontius Pilate is played by James McAvoy), and there is a certain cameo I will leave for you to discover.

Overall, "Clarence" is wild and tonally scattered, but one cannot fault a film for being a little sloppy when it's clearly eager to present as much as this one does; "too many ideas" is a problem, I think, we should all hope to have. There is a lot to wrestle with in "Clarence," but also a lot to enjoy.