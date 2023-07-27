Strange New Worlds Cast Breaks Down The Season's Most Emotional Moment

The latest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," called "Under the Cloak of War," is all about unresolved trauma, violence, and wrath. In the episode, Dr. M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun) and Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush) recall the all-too-recent Klingon War and the horrible things they had to do during it. The two were both stationed at a remote outpost that was under constant bombardment. They regularly received injured soldiers to treat, but had no resources to treat them. Dr. M'Benga had taken to storing injured people inside a transporter buffer for extended periods, hoping to beam them out and treat them when the situation wasn't so dire. Before long, both he and Chapel realize that's not entirely practical.

The flashbacks are paired with a story of a visiting Klingon defector named Dak'Rah (Robert Wisdom). It seems that Dak'Rah led a brutal campaign at the very site where M'Benga and Chapel were stationed, and they both resent, fear, and aim to punish the Klingon. Dak'Rah, meanwhile, has devoted his post-war life to peace and diplomacy, trying to put his crimes behind him. Dr. M'Benga is not about to let Dak'Rah off the hook, and may have a few violent secrets of his own; recall that the doctor has access to a secret drug that turns its users into violent kill machines for a few minutes.

In a roundtable interview with Bush and Olusanmokun conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike began, /Film's own Vanessa Armstrong asked about the most intense moments of "Strange New Worlds" to date, and both actors cited "Under the Cloak of War" as the most difficult episode yet. They admired that their characters were given additional dimension; the ordinarily professional and oftentimes twinkling Dr. M'Benga, in particular, was given moments of depth, horror, and, most importantly, vulnerability.