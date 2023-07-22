Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Trailer Teases Season 2's Musical Episode

"Star Trek" is all about exploring the unknown, a spirit that "Strange New Worlds" honors with its episodic, socially-conscious storytelling. The penultimate episode of season 2, "Subspace Rhapsody," will take "Star Trek" where it has never gone before — to its first musical episode.

Trekkies got plenty of treats at 2023's San Diego Comic-Con, including a surprise early premiere of "Those Old Scientists" — Strange New Worlds" season 2, episode 7. That episode, a crossover with the animated series "Star Trek: Lower Decks," defied both time and medium. As a cherry on top, the trailer for "Subspace Rhapsody" also premiered, showing how "Strange New Worlds" will continue to make "Trek" history. To underscore the premise of "Subspace Rhapsody," the trailer is scored with an acapella version of the series' theme while the title cards are right out of an old Hollywood musical.

"Subspace Rhapsody" is certainly titled after the classic Queen song "Bohemian Rhapsody." Based on the trailer, the Enterprise stumbles upon cosmic radiation that compels them to break into song and dance. The main cast all stumble as a burst of radiation pulses through the ship before Red Shirts run through the Enterprise halls in choreographed dance moves.

"Phenomena affect the crew's behavior" is as common a "Star Trek" plot as can be. See the classic episode "The Naked Time," where the Enterprise crew lose their inhibitions, or this season's own "Among The Lotus Eaters," which saw the crew suffer memory loss during a trip to Rigel VII. We've never seen something affect the Enterprise crew like this before.