Strange New Worlds Season 2 Brings Us Back To Star Trek's Very First Episode

What is the first episode of "Star Trek"? Is it "The Man Trap," the first aired episode of season 1? Or is it "Where No Man Has Gone Before," the first produced (but third aired) episode starring William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk? The answer is neither. "Star Trek" has two pilots, the first of which was "The Cage." It has the same premise — explorers traveling the galaxy on the USS Enterprise — but a different cast barring Leonard Nimoy as Spock; the pilot's lead was Jeffrey Hunter as Captain Christopher Pike.

"The Menagerie" reintegrated the episode into the series, depicting Pike as Kirk's predecessor as captain of the Enterprise. In one of the most clever clip shows ever devised, the episode mostly consists of Kirk watching the events of "The Cage." The episode is set on planet Talos IV, where the natives abduct Pike. However, it was mentioned in passing that the Enterprise was coming off a mission on Rigel VII, one that left three crew members dead and Pike feeling disillusioned.

Pike (now played by Anson Mount) finally got his chance to headline "Star Trek" and is now the lead of "Strange New Worlds." The series' latest episode — "Among the Lotus Eaters" — takes us back to Rigel VII.