Strange New Worlds' Anson Mount And Rebecca Romijn Are The 'Mom And Dad' Of The Enterprise

Each of the "Star Trek" crews feels like an extended family — with parents, kids, cousins, and that one weird uncle that is constantly trying to cheat you at Tongo – and on the newest live-action series, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," that family dynamic has started to solidify. In season 2, two characters have begun to stand out as the parents of the Enterprise, and anyone who's been watching shouldn't be too surprised.

In a roundtable interview attended by /Film's Vanessa Armstrong, Anson Mount and Rebecca Romijn, who play Captain Christopher Pike and Commander Una Chin-Riley, acknowledged that their characters have become the "mom and dad" of the crew. That's a pretty big role to take on, especially with the wacky and wild crew who occupy the "Strange New Worlds" version of the Enterprise. Spock (Ethan Peck), who will one day become the father figure on "The Original Series" (along with Kirk, of course), is still just a young and confused half-Vulcan, and the rest of the crew is just as youthful and troublesome. If anyone needs parents, it's this crew, and poor Captain Pike and Una are going to have their hands full.