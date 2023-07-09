Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Paul Wesley Didn't Want To Play A Canon Version Of Kirk

This post contains spoilers through the second season's third episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

At the very end of the first season of "Star Trek: Discovery," the denizens of the title ship, ready to jet into the cosmos on a five-year mission, were unexpectedly greeted by the U.S.S. Enterprise coming the other way. Because "Discovery" takes place about a decade before the events of the original "Star Trek" series, this was a U.S.S. Enterprise commanded by Captain Christopher Pike, the character from the original "Star Trek" pilot. Pike (Anson Mount) and a few other notable legacy characters played a large part in the second season of "Discovery."

Those characters were popular enough to warrant a spin-off of their own, and now the world is merrily enjoying the second season of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

Time, however, is creeping inexorably closer to the original "Star Trek," and more and more familiar characters are beginning to appear. Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) is already an ensign at this point, while Spock (Ethan Peck), Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush), and Dr. M'Benga (Babs Olunamokun) are all in place for their eventual Enterprise posts, arranged in the appropriate places for when James T. Kirk eventually takes command.

And yes, now James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley) is also part of the show. In the second season of "Strange New Worlds," it appears that Kirk will make several appearances as both himself and as alternate timeline versions of himself. Wesley does a wonderful job capturing the character's confidence and slight smugness as established by actor William Shatner back in the 1960s. Wesley, however, was keen to make the character his own, and, in a roundtable discussion that /Film's Vanessa Armstrong attended, declared that his Kirk was going to be "non-canonical."