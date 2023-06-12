Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Review: A Trek As Good As It Has Ever Been

The second season of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is excellent. The show remains exhilarating. The characters only continue to grow, and their relationships continue to develop in organic, interesting ways. The show's light whimsy still winkingly undergirds its sci-fi stories, and the stories themselves are playful and intriguing. There are a few moments of treacly nostalgia here and there, but they feel organic and light, not hefty and forced. This is "Star Trek" firing on all cylinders.

"Strange New Worlds" gains a great deal of its strength by using a certain writing structure that it is cribbing specifically from Trek in the 1980s. I shall elucidate:

Throughout the 1970s, after the original "Star Trek" went off the air, creator Gene Roddenberry made many speaking engagements at a string of "Star Trek" conventions, a then-new phenomenon. It was at these conventions that Roddenberry and fans seemingly began to form a consensus over Trek's utopian ideals. The original series certainly had utopian leanings, but it wouldn't be until Roddenberry began work on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" in 1986 that it would be a Trek show's stated thesis. At that point, Roddenberry developed what was infamously called "Roddenberry's Rule," meaning that no "Star Trek" stories could stem from interpersonal conflicts between the characters. The idea was that everyone would be kind and work well together in a utopian future.

Many writers, even to this day, bristle at the limitation, aching to write conversations between people with conflicting ideas. Some have ignored the rule entirely, feeling it churlish and deliberately difficult.

In the third season of "Next Generation," however, the writers found a workaround that "Strange New Worlds" also employs.