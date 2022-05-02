Rebecca Romijn Insisted On Wearing A Starfleet Dress On Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

The original "Star Trek" series remains spellbinding for its forward thinking science fiction ideas. But it remains equally spellbinding for being a show so firmly entrenched in the '60s that all female crew members on board the USS Enterprise wear short miniskirts while the men get to strut around in far less revealing uniforms. And while "Trek" has gone a long way in the decades since to make Starfleet uniforms work for all genders and body types ("The Next Generation" even featured male officers in the Starfleet minidress, or "skant," uniform), that classic short-skirt look has at least one major fan: "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" star Rebecca Romijn.

Una Chin-Riley, better known to Captain Christopher Pike and "Star Trek" fans as "Number One," rocks the Starfleet dress look throughout the first five episodes of "Strange New Worlds," with the tough-as-nails first officer of the Enterprise making a strong case for this seemingly outdated look to make a major comeback. And you can consider this mission accomplished for Romijn, who not only requested that Una wear a Starfleet dress, but that she actively wear it during action sequences.

"Number One" made her debut in the original "Star Trek" pilot, titled "The Cage," where she was Captain Pike's uber-reliable, no-nonsense first officer (and was played by Majel Barrett, the future wife of "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry). But who said Uber-reliable and no-nonsense don't have a feminine side? Una remains a tough leader and military commander in "Strange New Worlds," but Romijn felt is was important for the character to embrace her femininity: