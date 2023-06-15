How Strange New Worlds Cast Made Season 2's Fight Scenes 'Fresh And Different'

Throughout its history, "Star Trek" has been devoted to concepts like diplomacy, egalitarianism, and pacifism. Despite military tensions often running high, war and violence were hardly ever seen as practical solutions to interplanetary issues. Several feature films notwithstanding, it was rare that a "Star Trek" story would conclude with "good guys" besting "bad guys" in battle. More often, solutions would take wit, skill, cooperation, a lot of techno-babble, and multiple brainstorming scenes. As previously opined in the pages of /Film, "Star Trek" is stronger when it eschews action for intellect.

That said, there is bound to be action in "Star Trek." Starfleet officers have a dangerous job out on the galactic frontier, and they are often armed with (usually non-lethal) phasers, just in case they are facing trigger-happy foes eager to see diplomacy break down. Additionally, officers are all trained in basic hand-to-hand combat, just in case they're cornered or feel threatened. Even non-Trekkies are likely familiar with Captain Kirk's clasped, two-fist whammo, or Commander Riker's heel-of-the-hand-into-the-nose maneuver.

In the "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" episode "The Broken Circle," Dr. M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun) and Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush) are able to fend off a gang of attackers by injecting a mysterious drug into their systems, temporarily making them action-capable fight machines.

In a recent round-table discussion with /Film's own Vanessa Armstrong, Olusanmokun and Bush said that they both enjoyed being able to fight a little more. Actors may be capable of communicating the stern diplomacy of "Star Trek," but it's also just fun to be able to flip stunt performers on their backs and take imaginary swings at them. Combat also showed new dimensions to their ordinarily care-giving characters.