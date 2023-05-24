New Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Trailer Teases The Lower Decks Crossover Episode

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" had the best first season of any "Star Trek" series to date, which sets an awfully high bar for the second season of the Paramount+ series. But a newly released trailer suggests that Captain Christopher Pike and the crew of the USS Enterprise are ready for the challenge of living up to that first batch of episodes, which represent the best live-action "Star Trek" since ... well, since decades ago. No pressure, folks.

Most excitingly, the trailer teases the long-anticipated crossover episode that will see the animated characters from "Star Trek: Lower Decks" step into live-action for the first time, with voice actors Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid appearing in the flesh (and in those California class uniforms!) as Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler. That episode, directed by "Trek" veteran Jonathan Frakes, is the kind of silly, wild, ambitious swing that season 1 pulled off at least a half dozen times. Bring it on, "Strange New Worlds." We're ready.

Watch the new trailer below and get excited, folks.