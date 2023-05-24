New Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Trailer Teases The Lower Decks Crossover Episode
"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" had the best first season of any "Star Trek" series to date, which sets an awfully high bar for the second season of the Paramount+ series. But a newly released trailer suggests that Captain Christopher Pike and the crew of the USS Enterprise are ready for the challenge of living up to that first batch of episodes, which represent the best live-action "Star Trek" since ... well, since decades ago. No pressure, folks.
Most excitingly, the trailer teases the long-anticipated crossover episode that will see the animated characters from "Star Trek: Lower Decks" step into live-action for the first time, with voice actors Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid appearing in the flesh (and in those California class uniforms!) as Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler. That episode, directed by "Trek" veteran Jonathan Frakes, is the kind of silly, wild, ambitious swing that season 1 pulled off at least a half dozen times. Bring it on, "Strange New Worlds." We're ready.
Watch the new trailer below and get excited, folks.
Boldly going into season 2
This trailer leans heavy on the action and the scope, teasing what appears to be some kind of alien invasion (or is it something else?) on Earth and plenty of phaser battles and sci-fi derring-do. But there's surely more to this season than that, since "Strange New Worlds" built an ocean of goodwill on its ability to shift genres and tones, capturing every element of the "Star Trek" experience. Dramatic war episodes were followed by outrageous comedy hours, fantastical tales peppered with silliness gave way to moving tragedy, and the Gorn provided the series with a villain playing straight out of the "Alien" playbook. Come for the giant spaceship fights, stay because this cast and this team of writers understand "Trek" like no one else.
And, of course, we remain intensely curious how the "Lower Decks" characters, who live about a century beyond the characters of "Strange New Worlds," end up on the Enterprise. Naturally, the official synopsis offers no clues:
In season two of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories and encounters new life and civilizations. The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures will unfold in surprising ways never seen before on any Star Trek series.
The 10-episode second season of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" begins streaming on Paramount+ starting June 15, 2023.