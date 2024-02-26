Ethan Coen's Drive-Away Dolls Is A Big Box Office Disappointment

This past weekend was sort of the calm before the storm at the box office, with "Bob Marley: One Love" sort of holding it down until "Dune: Part Two" arrives to help rescue 2024's abysmal ticket sales thus far. But a couple of new movies did hit theaters, with "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba—To the Hashira Training" leading the way and maintaining the trend of anime finding its audience in theaters. Unfortunately, the weekend's other big new release, Ethan Coen "Drive-Away Dolls," didn't fare nearly as well and now ranks as one of the year's early theatrical disappointments.

The film earned just $2.4 million in its debut, placing eighth on the charts just behind "Wonka" ($2.45 million), a film in its 11th weekend, and just ahead of "The Beekeeper" ($1.9 million), a film in its seventh weekend. The Focus Feature release is essentially dead on arrival as the next few weeks are going to be very busy, meaning this movie is probably going to drop out of the top ten by Friday. It will be very lucky to clear $10 million domestically all told. That's not exactly what a studio wants when releasing a movie from one of the Coen Brothers. But one Coen brother is a different prospect, it seems.

This marks the first time that Ethan Coen has directed a movie solo (at least in terms of formal on-screen credits; he actually co-directed "Drive-Away Dolls" with Tricia Cooke, so he's still yet to truly go solo). With Joel Coen, he co-directed some stone-cold classic hits such as "No Country for Old Men" and "Inside Llewyn Davis." The duo decided to embark on separate projects several years back, with Joel Coen making "The Tragedy of Macbeth" for Apple.