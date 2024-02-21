Drive-Away Dolls Review: A Tidal Wave Of Naughty Lesbian Energy

Ethan Coen's queer roadtrip film "Drive-Away Dolls" is set in 1997, and feels like an escapee from that era, for better and for worse. On the one hand, it possesses all the impish, make-the-straights-squirm energy of a legit '90s indie lesbian farce. It is not just upfront about its queerness, but confrontationally playful about it. "Drive-Away Dolls" unapologetically and cartoonishly plunges audiences into lesbian basement make-out parties and rowdy gay bars, flinging about cunnilingus jokes, masturbation scenes, and multiple on-screen dildos with gleeful impunity. It's a lightweight, weirdly teen-friendly (but very R-rated) slumber party movie with an upbeat and liberating "be gay, do crime" vibe. It's a queer, hand grenade-shaped squeak toy.

On the other hand, however, "Drive-Away Dolls" is being released in 2024, and the very fact that it depicts queer characters having queer sex and talking about queer issues isn't nearly as confrontational as it once was. There was a time when films like "But I'm a Cheerleader," "Better Than Chocolate," or Cheryl Dunye's incredible "The Watermelon Woman" could wield their lesbian energies as a political weapon; in the 1990s, merely filming two women having sex was enough to pop the appropriate monocles off the faces of the most tightly-wound squares. In 2024, after a generation of queer cinema and scads of gay, lesbian, and trans characters on hit TV shows, something like "Drive-Away Dolls" isn't going to make as deep an impact.

Coen's film is an utter hoot, and its wild rainbow energy is infectious, but it feels weirdly dated. Had the movie come out in 1997, we'd still be talking about it to this day as a classic of neo-queer cinema.