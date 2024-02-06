Pedro Pascal's Head Is In A Hatbox In The Drive-Away Dolls Trailer

"Drive-Away Dolls" just feels like one of those movies that's utterly immune to spoilers. While a wholly original idea from one of our most exciting filmmakers around, the entire premise centers on a pair of misfits who stumble onto a criminal plot involving a mysterious briefcase and subsequently end up with a whole gaggle of bad guys on their tail. If that sounds familiar, well, it's basically a throwback to all kinds of exploitation films from decades past (particularly the '70s genre movies that director Ethan Coen would've grown up on). It also won't fail to bring up comparisons to one of the most celebrated movies of all time: "Pulp Fiction." Well, it looks Coen and his co-writer/partner Tricia Cooke wanted to get out in front of that, as this newest trailer for their wacky-looking comedy proves. And we couldn't be more excited about it.

Honestly, nobody should need any extra prodding in order to support a film like this in theaters — a modestly-budgeted original thriller centered on queer characters, directed by a Coen brother, and starring some of the absolute best in the business might as well be an oasis in the desert these days. But for those who simply want to revel in this film's wonderfully distinct tone and vibes with the latest trailer, be aware that the footage includes a major reveal. From the looks of it, however, this may or may not be an example of some nifty misdirection. It has to do with Pedro Pascal's character, identified only as "The Dealer," and it's one heck of a punchline. Check it out above!