Pedro Pascal's Head Is In A Hatbox In The Drive-Away Dolls Trailer
"Drive-Away Dolls" just feels like one of those movies that's utterly immune to spoilers. While a wholly original idea from one of our most exciting filmmakers around, the entire premise centers on a pair of misfits who stumble onto a criminal plot involving a mysterious briefcase and subsequently end up with a whole gaggle of bad guys on their tail. If that sounds familiar, well, it's basically a throwback to all kinds of exploitation films from decades past (particularly the '70s genre movies that director Ethan Coen would've grown up on). It also won't fail to bring up comparisons to one of the most celebrated movies of all time: "Pulp Fiction." Well, it looks Coen and his co-writer/partner Tricia Cooke wanted to get out in front of that, as this newest trailer for their wacky-looking comedy proves. And we couldn't be more excited about it.
Honestly, nobody should need any extra prodding in order to support a film like this in theaters — a modestly-budgeted original thriller centered on queer characters, directed by a Coen brother, and starring some of the absolute best in the business might as well be an oasis in the desert these days. But for those who simply want to revel in this film's wonderfully distinct tone and vibes with the latest trailer, be aware that the footage includes a major reveal. From the looks of it, however, this may or may not be an example of some nifty misdirection. It has to do with Pedro Pascal's character, identified only as "The Dealer," and it's one heck of a punchline. Check it out above!
Poor Pedro Pascal
Taken at face value, this new trailer for "Drive-Away Dolls" spells trouble for the target of everyone's current love affair, Pedro Pascal. Although it preserves the mystery of exactly what's in the suitcase that Margaret Qualley's Jamie and Geraldine Viswanathan's Marian currently possess, the unfortunate "suave guy's head in a hatbox" looks to be none other than Pascal's Dealer. He's only one of many characters in desperate pursuit of the two eponymous dolls in question, intent on making life as difficult as possible for them as everyone's on the hunt for that pesky suitcase. Luckily, nobody seems particularly good at their jobs, lending a welcome sense of hijinks to the whole affair.
"Drive-Away Dolls" marks the first solo feature for Ethan Coen (his brother Joel, meanwhile, made his very different solo debut with the Shakespeare adaptation "The Tragedy of Macbeth" in 2021), who co-wrote the script with Tricia Cooke. In addition to Qualley and Viswanathan, the film stars Pascal as "The Dealer," Beanie Feldstein as the cop wrapped up in this little travelogue, Colman Domingo as "The Boss," Joey Slotnick and C.J. Wilson as "The Hitmen," and Matt Damon as "The Senator." And the best part is we only have to wait until February 23, 2024, to catch all this manic mayhem in theaters.
Written by Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke, this comedy caper follows Jamie, an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her demure friend Marian who desperately needs to loosen up. In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way.