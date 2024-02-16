Will Ethan Coen's Drive-Away Dolls Fall Flat At The Box Office?

The Coen Brothers are about as legendary as it comes in the world of filmmaking, with unparalleled classics such as "Fargo" and "No Country for Old Men" to their names. But that's as a duo. For the past several years, Joel and Ethan Coen have gone out on their own, with Joel making movies like "The Tragedy of Macbeth." Now, it's Ethan's turn to go solo with his latest, "Drive-Away Dolls." Can Ethan Coen's solo feature directorial debut help lift up the February box office? Or should we begin tempering expectations?

As it stands, the Focus Features film is looking at an opening weekend of anywhere between just $2 and $4 million (per Box Office Pro) — an admittedly modest sum. It's also facing sneakily stiff competition from "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — To the Hashira Training," with the latest entry in the anime franchise expected to top the charts with between $9 and $14 million. The faith-based "Ordinary Angels" is likewise opening on the same day. Granted, these movies aren't going for the same target audience and one would think they could co-exist just fine alongside one another. Be that as it may, the early indication is that "Drive-Away Dolls" is going to fall flat.

In fairness, Focus Features hasn't been delivering too many big theatrical hits in the pandemic era. Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City" ($54 million worldwide) was more of an exception last year rather than a rule. Anderson's good name helped carry that one a fair distance. Perhaps Ethan Coen's name can do the same here, and this might just be a movie that legs out with good word of mouth. But an opening weekend under $4 million does make it challenging to have a certain level of commercial success, that much is certain.