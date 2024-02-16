Will Ethan Coen's Drive-Away Dolls Fall Flat At The Box Office?
The Coen Brothers are about as legendary as it comes in the world of filmmaking, with unparalleled classics such as "Fargo" and "No Country for Old Men" to their names. But that's as a duo. For the past several years, Joel and Ethan Coen have gone out on their own, with Joel making movies like "The Tragedy of Macbeth." Now, it's Ethan's turn to go solo with his latest, "Drive-Away Dolls." Can Ethan Coen's solo feature directorial debut help lift up the February box office? Or should we begin tempering expectations?
As it stands, the Focus Features film is looking at an opening weekend of anywhere between just $2 and $4 million (per Box Office Pro) — an admittedly modest sum. It's also facing sneakily stiff competition from "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — To the Hashira Training," with the latest entry in the anime franchise expected to top the charts with between $9 and $14 million. The faith-based "Ordinary Angels" is likewise opening on the same day. Granted, these movies aren't going for the same target audience and one would think they could co-exist just fine alongside one another. Be that as it may, the early indication is that "Drive-Away Dolls" is going to fall flat.
In fairness, Focus Features hasn't been delivering too many big theatrical hits in the pandemic era. Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City" ($54 million worldwide) was more of an exception last year rather than a rule. Anderson's good name helped carry that one a fair distance. Perhaps Ethan Coen's name can do the same here, and this might just be a movie that legs out with good word of mouth. But an opening weekend under $4 million does make it challenging to have a certain level of commercial success, that much is certain.
Can Ethan Coen craft a hit without his brother Joel?
"Drive-Away Dolls" is led by Margaret Qualley ("One Upon a Time in Hollywood") and Geraldine Viswanathan ("Blockers"). It centers on Jamie (Qualley), an uninhibited free spirit reeling from another breakup with a girlfriend, and her more reserved friend Marian (Viswanathan) who needs to lighten up. Searching for a fresh start, they set out on a spontaneous road trip to Tallahassee. Things go south in a hurry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals. The cast also includes Pedro Pascal ("The Mandalorian"), Matt Damon ("Air"), Beanie Feldstein ("Booksmart"), and recent Oscar nominee Colman Domingo ("Rustin").
Focus does seem to have confidence in the movie, as it was originally due to arrive in theaters last fall. It was, however, delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike and the inability of the cast to promote it. Not for nothing, but it also made /Film's list of the most anticipated movies of the year. If we assume that Focus kept the budget in the $20 million range, this could still be a success in a more modern way. It will make what it makes in theaters, but then ultimately find a home on VOD, where it is likely to perform better.
Coen co-wrote the screenplay alongside Tricia Cooke. It's the only narrative feature that Ethan Coen has directed by himself, with his only other solo effort to date being the documentary "Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind." Coen and Cooke also produced the film alongside Robert Graf, Tim Bevan, and Eric Fellner.
"Dive-Away Dolls" hits theaters on February 23, 2024.