Pioneering Director Cheryl Dunye On The Watermelon Woman & The Compulsion To Make Art [Exclusive Interview]

"The Watermelon Woman" is having a mini resurgence right now as younger generations are discovering the film through the Criterion Release, and the name-drop on "Yellowjackets" certainly didn't hurt.

Right?

Did you ever imagine that the film was going to have the longevity that it has?

Yes, no, maybe. Putting yourself out there in media, it's almost like people posting something to their Insta or TikTok and getting hits. It's not exactly the same, but it could be the same for people taking that courage to get outside of themselves. But who knows what's going to happen after that? Will you get hooked to that and start your own thing as an influencer, or do you say "I want to go on and tell bigger stories and tell another story?" So that's how it was for me back then, and then take away all the technology.

Go way, way back in the scene where there was no ability to do any of the things that we're able to do with technology. Like, you could write a song, you could dance, you could make a film, you could possibly do that on video, but you wouldn't be valued the same way if you did it on Hi8, Super-8. There's all these kinds of lo-fi commercial formats, and then there was Hollywood. I think things are changing and they've changed. So I had no idea then that what I was doing out here is still there. I think it's still there.

But I think what's happened to the center or the smaller part that wasn't there for me or didn't know has mushroomed out a bit to see me. Because I was always there, boo. That's all that I keep saying. People are like, "Oh my God, you're a discovery!" Whatever. Boo, I never left. You're just finding me now. You know what I'm saying? I was always here. I've been hustling forever.

So it feels good. The hustle's always still in me to make work. I'm doing more episodic television and I'm getting dropped in shows. One part of me is like, "Well, everybody's redoing themselves, maybe it's time to do the work on myself, too." And then the other thing is like, "This gives me the ability to tell other people's stories, or option books and do what I want to do in narrative or a doc or something." So it's given me an agency that I always had, but it feels good to have it now when so many more people are aware and so many gens have been influenced by it.