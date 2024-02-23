If You're A Coen Brothers Fan, You Also Love Tricia Cooke (Even If You Don't Know It)

The release of "Drive-Away Dolls" has been marked by most of the trades as the first solo directorial feature of Ethan Coen, following his brother Joel's 2021 outing with "The Tragedy of Macbeth." And sure, it's a catchy headline to acknowledge that one-half of one of cinema's greatest directorial partnerships is stepping out on his own, but that doesn't tell the full story. For one thing, Ethan Coen already made his solo directorial debut with the documentary "Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind." More importantly, "Drive-Away Dolls" may have Coen listed as the solo director, but if you ask him, this was yet another co-directed project, but this time with his wife and longtime Coen Bros. editor, Tricia Cooke.

Cooke first worked with the Coens as an editor on "Miller's Crossing" fresh out of film school, seeking out the job not because they were the esteemed directors of "Blood Simple" and Raising Arizona" fame, but because she was looking for a job and had some connections to the production. She hit it off with Ethan right away and her editorial eye was keen, so she would subsequently work on "Barton Fink," "The Hudsucker Proxy," "Fargo," "The Big Lebowski," "O Brother, Where Art Thou?," "The Man Who Wasn't There," as well as the aforementioned Jerry Lee Lewis documentary. Moviemaking is a collaborative art form, but few would argue with the fact that films live and die by the hand of an editor, making Tricia Cooke the Coen's secret weapon.

Point blank: if you're a fan of the Coen Brothers, you're a fan of Tricia Cooke, and "Drive-Away Dolls" is just the start of her endlessly cool career.