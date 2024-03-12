As Kung Fu Panda 4 Tops The Box Office, Jack Black's A-List Star Status Is Undeniable

"Kung Fu Panda 4" topped the box office over the weekend, managing to overtake last week's champion "Dune: Part Two." Make no mistake, nobody is crying for Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic as the sequel managed to stay atop the charts internationally over the weekend. But with the latest entry in the "Kung Fu Panda" franchise, Universal has yet another animated hit on its hands. More than that, the movie's success out of the gate has cemented Jack Black's status as an unquestionable movie star capable of putting butts in seats.

The latest from DreamWorks Animation pulled in $58.3 million over the weekend, easily giving it the number one spot over "Dune" ($46 million). It's impressive for a few reasons. For one, pre-release expectations had Black's return as Po the panda pulling in less than $40 million. So the fact that the film outperformed expectations en route to a chart-topping performance is great news for Universal and all involved.

Before we get into the larger picture in regards to one Mr. Jack Black, it's worth pointing out that all of these movies save for "Kung Fu Panda 2" opened at number one. The only one with a bigger opening was the original, which debuted to $60 million en route to a $632 million global finish. All told, the series has pulled in $1.9 billion worldwide and it will cross $2 billion sooner rather than later. Even with combined budgets exceeding $500 million, that makes this a hugely profitable franchise for DreamWorks.

Beyond the "Kung Fu Panda" of it all, this further shines a light on the enduring star power of Black.