Kung Fu Panda 4 Aims To Kick Box Office Butt

Not to assume, dear reader, that you regularly take in my musings on the box office and the movie industry in general. But if you do, I don't need to drone on about the bad year that it has been up to this point. Yes, "Dune: Part Two" is finally here to save us (to some degree), but ticket sales are still down dramatically compared to this point in 2023. It's a downturn the industry can ill afford right now. Luckily, another hero is on the horizon, and his name is Kung Fu Panda.

Universal and DreamWorks Animation's "Kung Fu Panda 4" arrives next weekend. While the return of Jack Black's Po may not ignore the box office on record-breaking levels, it should be more than enough to provide theaters with a little bump. Currently, the expectation is that the film will bring in anywhere between $30 and $39 million in its opening frame, per Box Office Pro. It will be opening against Blumhouse's horror film "Imaginary," which is looking to debut anywhere between $8 and $15 million. All of that, coupled with the holdover audience for "Dune," should make for a nice weekend overall.

When the latest "Kung Fu Panda" sequel hits theaters, it will be the first family-friendly animated film to debut since Illumination's "Migration" back in December. That film was also released by Universal, which has sort of become the go-to studio for family-friendly fare in the pandemic era. Universal has pretty much been eating Disney's lunch in that department, with Mouse House suffering major misfires like "Wish," which was one of 2023's biggest flops. That being the case, this movie figures to have staying power well beyond opening weekend, which is very good news.